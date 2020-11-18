Noise advisory issued ahead of combat search and rescue training in Pahrump

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — A noise advisory has been issued ahead of combat search and rescue training in Pahrump, Nevada. The 943rd Rescue Group is conducting operations that will end just before Thanksgiving.

Rotary-aircraft will be present, and the Air Force says residents may see and hear more aircraft than usual.

This training period allows the reservists to build on their combat search and rescue abilities to meet warfighter requirements. All participants will adhere to COVID-19 mitigation protocol.

This is the first time the group has trained in Pahrump. If you have any noise or other flying-related concerns, you may report them 24 hours a day to the rescue group’s public affairs office at 943RQG.PA@us.af.mil.