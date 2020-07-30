Noise advisory issued ahead of August Red Flag exercise at Nellis AFB

Two E/A-18G Growlers assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 131 from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, taxi at Nellis Air Force Base (AFB), Nevada, Jan. 23, 2020. VAQ-131, known as the Lancers, arrived at Nellis AFB to participate in the combat exercise Red Flag 20-1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bryan Guthrie)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Prepare for a lot of noise coming from just north of Las Vegas. Nellis Air Force Base issued an advisory for its upcoming Red Flag exercise, happening from Aug. 3-14.

Over 80 aircraft will takeoff from the base twice a day during Red Flag 20-3, the base says. They will be in the air for up to five hours.

Night launches are also a possibility, as they help crews train for nighttime combat operations.

Red Flag, executed by the 414th Combat Training Squadron, is conducted at the Nevada Test and Training Range. The range consists of 12,000 square miles of airspace, 2.9 million acres of land and 1,900 possible targets.

Nellis says it and the training range are known as “the home of a peacetime battlefield.”

The exercise allows aircrews to experience realistic combat-like situations to help prepare them for future missions. It also helps maintenance personnel, ground controllers and others prepare for supporting the crews.

If you’d like more information about the exercise, contact Nellis’ Public Affairs Office at 702-652-2719 or 57WG.PA.MediaOps@us.af.mil.