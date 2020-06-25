Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace in Las Vegas to reopen on July 2

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 16: An external view during the Roc Nation Latin Grammy Midnight Brunch at the villa at the Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace on November 16, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Armand de Brignac)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Caesars Entertainment Corporation announced plans Thursday to resume operations at Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace in Las Vegas next week on Thursday, July 2 at 10 a.m. The LINQ Hotel + Experience also successfully reopened its gaming floor and other amenities recently.

Nobu Hotel, the boutique hotel within the larger Caesars Palace destination resort, will be offering luxurious guest rooms and suites including the extravagant rooftop Nobu Villa, one of the world’s largest Nobu restaurants – which reopened June 5 – and access to its exclusive fitness center.

“With the successful reopening of Caesars Palace and increased customer demand for visits to Las Vegas, we are pleased to announce the reopening of Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace, the world’s first celebrity chef-branded hotel venture, on July 2,” said Gary Selesner, regional president of Caesars Entertainment. “Since welcoming its first guests in 2013, Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace has offered guests a Zen retreat at the center of the Strip and continues to lead the way as a premier boutique hotel, now with enhanced health and safety protocols.”

Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace is part of the Nobu Hotels collection. Nobu Hotels currently operates 10 hotels globally, with eight more hotels opening soon, including Nobu Hotel Chicago, which is set to launch on July 1, followed by Warsaw in August and London Portman Square later this year.

“We are pleased to be reopening Nobu Hotel in Las Vegas with our long-standing partner, Caesars Entertainment,” said Trevor Horwell, CEO of Nobu Hospitality. “Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace has acted as a catalyst for our growth plans of Nobu Hotels, and we look forward to a long-lasting future together.”

As previously announced, the Company has suspended fees for paid self-parking in Las Vegas.

Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace will also follow the Company’s previously announced enhanced health and safety protocols, which build on the Company’s existing plans and practices in these areas. Caesars management is focused on the well-being of team members, guests, and the community, and it is working to create an environment with enhanced standards of sanitization and physical distancing practices.

Among the enhanced health and safety protocols are more frequent cleaning and sanitization. Caesars has also implemented a health screening program for all employees. Team members are required to wear masks, which will be provided by the Company. Guests will also be provided masks and will be required to wear them while inside Caesars properties.

For more information on the Company’s health and safety protocols, visit: www.Caesars.com/health.