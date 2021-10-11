Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace begin multimillion-dollar remodel

The world's first Nobu Hotel will feature 182 redesigned guest rooms and suites and public areas by the end of 2021

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Caesars Palace announced the world’s first Nobu Hotel to commemorate its eighth anniversary.

The luxury boutique hotel within the Las Vegas resort is embarking on a multimillion-dollar remodel of all 182 guest rooms and public areas.

Construction is set to be complete by the end of 2021.

To create a more modern, residential feel at Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace, the award-winning global architecture and design firm Rockwell Group plans to give guest rooms and common areas a new look inspired by kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold epoxy – creating cohesion from collage.

This element will create a streamlined, lighter and more luxe take on the original design concept, according to the announcement.

“Eight years ago, we developed the world’s first celebrity chef-branded hotel venture with Nobu Hospitality, bringing Nobu’s signature style and sophistication to the Las Vegas Strip,” said Martha Morales, General Manager of Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace.

“As the city continues to evolve as one of the top destinations for entertainment, sports, and gaming, we are committed to investing in Las Vegas,” Morales added.

Another welcome addition will be a statement desk or dining table, which will be connected to the dresser by a quartz buffer. The refreshed suites will also feature new furniture, rugs, and flooring.

Redesigned guest corridors will feature a custom carpet with rippling forms, suggesting a pond of koi fish that cluster at each guest room door, and patterns inspired by suminagashi – the art of Japanese paper marbling.

In addition, the new inset lobby carpet will depict monumental slabs of marble and agate surrounded by gold veining, with pops of gray, rust, and blue.

Caesars Entertainment and Nobu Hospitality recently announced future developments of two new Nobu Hotels and restaurants at Harrah’s New Orleans and Caesars Atlantic City, as well as a Nobu restaurant at Paris Las Vegas.

For more information on the global lifestyle brand founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro, and Meir Teper, please visit their website here.