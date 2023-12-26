LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man faces a murder charge after he allegedly stabbed and killed another man after the victim cut his finger, saying, “You stab me, it’s okay for me to stab you,” Las Vegas Metro police said.

On Dec. 18 at around 2:40 p.m., Metro police officers responded to a business after reports that a man was stabbed near Foremaster Lane and North Main Street.

Arriving officers found a man on the sidewalk suffering from a stab wound on his torso, an arrest report stated. Medical personnel attempted life-saving measures and took the victim, later identified as Dimetrius Sims, to a local hospital.

Hospital personnel later pronounced Sims dead.

Witnesses at the scene told police that the suspect walked away from the crime scene and described him, according to the report. Officers found Keith Holland, 37, and took him into custody.

Keith Holland, 37 (LVMPD)

Holland told police he was on Main Street and Sims across the street as the two yelled at each other and “[used] profanity,” police documents said. Holland said he was walking toward a nearby homeless resource center when Sims pulled out a knife and “swung” it toward him.

Holland said he disarmed Sims, taking away the knife and hiding it in his pocket. Sims continued to be confrontational toward Holland and Holland noticed there was a small cut on his finger, he told police.

When asked how Sims got stabbed, Holland said, “When I saw myself bleed, [expletive] this is equal wounds. You stab me, it’s okay for me to stab you,” the report stated.

Holland told police there were previous altercations between himself and Sims “in the last four weeks.” When asked why he didn’t walk away once he got the knife, he said, “Because [Sims] still wanted to act tough, once I took the knife. [Expletive], I got the knife, let’s fight,” according to the report.

A witness told police he shot a video on his phone of the incident. The video showed Holland and Sims fighting before Holland appeared to walk away while Sims stayed at the corner of Foremaster and Main Street, the report stated.

Police said the video showed a black handle to a knife in Holland’s pocket. Holland and Sims begin fighting again, and Holland takes the knife out of his pocket, appearing like he was going to stab Sims, according to the report.

Officers saw Sims “backpedaling” in the video while Holland yelled, “I stab your [expletive] right now,” police documents said. Holland then swings the knife toward Sims, stabbing him, police said the video shows.

Later in the video, Holland tells witnesses “He came at me.”

Surveillance video showed Holland walking to where Sims was lying and kicking him, according to the report.

A second witness told police Holland dropped the knife into a storm drain. Holland then grabbed a bottle of water and rinsed the blood from his hands while yelling, “Nobody saw anything,” the report stated.

That witness also told police the two men were arguing about marijuana before the fight.

Holland was being held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail and faces a charge of open murder with the use of a deadly weapon. His next court appearance was scheduled for Dec. 28 at 8:30 a.m.