Noah’s Animal House marks milestone serving 2,021 pets this year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Noah’s Animal House (NAH), the first pet shelter in the country in partnership and next door to domestic violence shelters, announced they have served 2,021 pets since the non-profit organization started in 2007.

Founded by Staci Alonso and named after her son, Noah, NAH’s mission is to help families of domestic violence stay united with their pets after leaving an abuser.

Less than 20% of women’s shelters in the country offer pet support services to victims of domestic violence.

NAH says having to leave a loved pet behind is one of the most significant barriers to women and children fleeing their abuser, so they are working to remove that barrier having served families from 34 states.

As part of serving 2,021 pets in 2021, it has provided nearly 153,000 free boarding nights ensuring pets stay safe and united with their families staying at their partner domestic violence shelters in both Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada.

In conjunction with Domestic Violence Awareness Month, NAH is launching a fundraiser to help support their full-service facilities including boarding, veterinary care, food, toys, and treats.

A suggested donation amount of $20.21 provides treats for shelter pets for one month.

Donations will be accepted through the end of 2021.

“When Noah’s opened, there was less than 3% of shelters that offered some type of pet service for victims. While we celebrate both our milestone of over 2000 pets sheltered and the growth to almost 20% of women’s shelters across the country over the last decade, we are still not where we need to be and we will continue to work to remove the “no pets allowed” signs on the remaining domestic violence centers’ doors,” Noah’s Animal House founder Staci Alonso said.

For more information about Noah’s Animal House or to make a donation, please visit this website or text NOAHS to 243725 to donate.