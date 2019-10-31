Noah’s Animal House founder named top 10 CNN Heroes finalist

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local animal shelter is being honored for their work in the community. Noah’s Animal House is working to break the cycle of abuse by giving pets a safe place to go.

Their work has not only saved lives, but it has also allowed victim’s of domestic violence to heal.

The founder of Noah’s Animal House, Staci Alonso, was chosen as a finalist for CNN Heroes, a special that honors individuals making extraordinary contributions in their communities.

The person who gets the most votes by next Tuesday on CNNheroes.com will be named ‘Hero of the Year’. The title comes with a $100,000 donation.

“Noah’s Animal House was formed 12 years ago by our founder and now CNN Hero Staci Alonso,” said Travis Turner, a Trustee of Noah’s Animal House.

Alonso operates a pet boarding facility in Las Vegas and Reno.

“What turned into her fostering one pet for a client that was at The Shade Tree led to this vision of her starting Noah’s Animal House, which was the first of its kind in this nation,” he said.

The facility has helped more than 1,600 pets, keeping families united as they transition out of an abusive situation.

“I haven’t found anybody else that’s more rewarding to be our CNN Hero and to represent Nevada in this way,” Turner said.

“I found my purpose and it impacts so many lives that don’t feel like they have a voice. I owe it to everyone of them to keep going,” Alonso said.

To watch Alonso’s video, click HERE.