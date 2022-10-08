LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — That highway traffic from Las Vegas to Arizona and California could be clogged again early this coming week. That’s because the jackpot for Tuesday’s Mega Millions lottery drawing jumped again, this time to $445 million.

No ticket for Friday’s drawing matched all six numbers drawn – the white balls 6, 11, 29, 36 and 55, plus the gold Mega Ball 21.

The cash option for Tuesday’s jackpot is $226 million, the 12th largest cash jackpot in the game’s 20 year history.

The last jackpot win was for $1.337 billion on July 29, which was claimed by an Illinois partnership, according to the Mega Millions website.

The Mega Millions site said two tickets — one in California and another in Texas — matched all five white balls, which means a $1 million price. In the case of the Texas ticket, a multiplier was played, so that’s worth $2 million, the website said.

Tickets for the game are $2 each, and because the game is not offered in Nevada, residents in the state often make the drive to either California or Arizona to purchase tickets.

Nineteen tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game’s third prize. Six of those are worth $20,000 each because they also included the optional multiplier. The other 13 third-tier tickets win $10,000 each.