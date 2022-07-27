LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Video from a traffic camera on 215 and Tropicana Avenue shows two wrong-way drivers using an on-ramp to the freeway as an off-ramp.

After the stunning video was captured, it was tweeted by Clark County Traffic Safety Director Andrew Bennett, who pointed out that “no troopers were available” then it happened.

Bennett said that “many near misses” had happened in the last hour, including the drivers captured going against the grain of traffic. This incident, he said, is a result of the danger of not having enough Nevada State Police troopers on the roads.

The 8 News Now I-Team previously reported that at times, just three or four troopers are patrolling the Las Vegas valley’s major roads and freeways, with Highway Patrol seeing a 50% vacancy rate, according to records.

The Nevada Police Union asked Gov. Steve Sisolak to consider a special legislative session to address the staffing issue, and he had committed earlier this year to filling job vacancies.