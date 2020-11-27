No significant cooking fires reported in Las Vegas on Thanksgiving

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials called it “one of the calmest Thanksgivings in at least the past 25 years.” There were reportedly no major cooking fires in the City of Las Vegas during Thanksgiving.

Firefighters did respond to one oven fire, but it was out by the time firefighters arrived. There was also no damage reported.

There were also no carbon monoxide calls related to cooking. One carbon monoxide call was made on Thanksgiving, but it was related to a water heater.

Officials say this is ironic, due to the fact that since the pandemic, cooking fires have increased as a whole in Las Vegas. This is because people have been staying home and cooking more.