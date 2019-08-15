No shortage of work for immigration attorneys in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a busy time to be an immigration attorney. They’re in high demand in the Las Vegas valley.

“The reason I became an immigration attorney is because I’m an immigrant myself,” said attorney Mary Chernysheva.

She is the chair of the immigration law practice group at Fennemore Craig law firm in Las Vegas and focused on immigration because she is from Russia.

“I know how anxious people get, because it’s their life, and they do need to be on top of it,” she said. Her goal is to help others live the American dream. While she can not discuss DACA or dreamers or any national administration politics with 8 News Now, she is one of the country’s foremost authorities on immigration.

“I’ve been extremely busy.”

She receives nearly 300 emails a day from current and potential clients and schedules about eight consultations in her office daily.

“The questions range anywhere from how do I fill out the I-9 properly to does this person qualify to work for me,?” Chernysheva said.

The emails and number of calls increase about 20 to 30 percent each year at the firm. For most immigration lawyers nationwide the demand for services began with the early days of the Trump administration when attorneys were rushing to meet the demands, at that time, of various orders restricting travel from certain countries

Chernysheva specializes in businesses who are looking to employ talented foreign workers. Her firm has hired more staff to service a growing clientele, but even the additional staff can’t control the long process.

“There are delays in the process because of the difficulties with hiring practices, a lot of the applications are now going through much slower than before,” she said.

Chernysheva does not concentrate on any specific ethnic group, she says her firm works with clients from all backgrounds. The attorneys at Fennemore Craig are fluent in Russian, Armenian, Bulgarian, Spanish and French.