LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police say they are responding to a crash at Cheyenne and Losee involving an ambulance and SUV.

According to officials, the SUV rolled, but luckily, no one was seriously injured.

Our reporter on scene says an off duty officer helped rescue a baby that was in a car seat in the SUV.

Tow trucks have been called and officials are working to clear the crash.