No serious injuries reported after hard landing at North Las Vegas Airport

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials say no one was taken to the hospital after a hard landing at the North Las Vegas Airport.

Officials say a single-engine Beechcraft M35 Bonanza experienced a hard landing just after 4 p.m, due to a mechanical issue.

Four people were onboard, but no one was taken to the hospital after the landing.

The crash reportedly resulted in the collapse of the nose gear.

The plane is now waiting to be towed from North Las Vegas Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate.