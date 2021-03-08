Early morning explosion jolts Death Valley resort

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (KLAS) — No serious injuries were reported after an early morning explosion jolted a Death Valley National Park resort. The incident happened Monday at Stovepipe Wells around 4:30 a.m.

The National Park Service (NPS) says a propane leak appears to have caused the explosion, which damaged concession employee housing. The focal point was the staff laundry room.

Park rangers responded to and secured the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and according to NPS, foul play is not suspected.

Despite the incident, Stovepipe continues to provide full public service.

