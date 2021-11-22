No seat belt in deadly crash that killed CEO of Lee’s Discount Liquor, NHP says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Kenny Lee, CEO of Lee’s Discount Liquor, was killed in a car crash near Eldorado on Nov. 19.

Nevada Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on Friday morning on US 93 at mile marker 24 between Ely and West Wendover, near the Nevada-Utah border.

Lee, 53 was in a van, and a pickup truck with a male driver was involved.

NHP says Lee was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected. He died on the scene.

NHP says Lee failed to maintain a lane and crossed over into northbound lanes of US 93 while the other driver was going southbound. The truck tried to swerve to avoid the oncoming van, and the vehicles collided and partially hit head-on and sideswiped.

The other driver sustained minor injuries. He stayed on the scene and cooperated with the police.

No impairment is suspected in the crash and the crash remains under investigation.

“It is with very heavy hearts that we regretfully announce that Kenny Lee passed away in a vehicle accident yesterday, November 19, 2021,” a spokesperson for the company said on Saturday.

Kenny was the CEO of Lee’s Discount Liquor, Nevada’s largest liquor retailer, with 23 stores in Las Vegas, Reno, Mesquite, and West Wendover.

Lee is survived by his wife, Nami Lee, three children, Nathan, Morgan and Addy, and sisters Tina and Annie.

His death comes less than three months after his father and founder of Las Vegas Lee’s Discount Liquor stores, Hae Un Lee, has died at 79 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.