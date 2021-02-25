No ‘Scale the Strat,’ instead it’s all about climbing at the Las Vegas Ballpark

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Scale the Strat fundraiser has been around for years and it involves people running up 108 flights of stairs to raise money for the Nevada Chapter of the American Lung Association.

However, due to COVID-19, the fundraiser will be different this year. Instead, it’s going to take place at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, March 6. You must register online by noon March 4 and can do that at this link.

Shannon Proctor, the executive director of the Nevada American Lung Association talked with Good Day Las Vegas about the upcoming fundraiser and how people can get involved.