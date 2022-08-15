The front of La Bonita Supermarket at Eastern Avenue and Desert Inn Road remains boarded up on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — La Bonita Supermarkets wants to reopen a store that was damaged a year ago, but in a statement released Monday night, the company says it is being treated like it no longer has a lease.

“La Bonita Supermarkets still has every intention of opening our store on Eastern & Desert Inn,” according to a Facebook post.

La Bonita general manager Armando Martinez contacted 8 News Now by email after the post went up, but said no one is available for an interview.

The company’s message explains that La Bonita has a sublease with Vons through 2029, and Vons has a lease with Kimco Realty Corp. “We have made several attempts to acquire a date from Vons & Kimco for their plans to rebuild but all communication has failed to produce any date as to even when the rebuild will begin.”

Kimco is the owner of Francisco Plaza, the shopping center at Eastern and Desert Inn.

Attempts to get comments from both sides earlier this spring proved difficult, and only Kimco replied to inquiries last week. After previous attempts produced few results, 8 News Now contacted Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom to see if he had any insight into the problem. He told us no one had ever contacted his office about the situation.

“In reality, at times we have been treated as if we have no pre-existing lease and we are not tenants,” La Bonita posted on Monday. “Our equipment remains inside the building and we are ready to begin work to reopen.”

La Bonita Market at Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue. (Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)

The front of La Bonita Supermarket at Eastern Avenue and Desert Inn Road remains boarded up on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

The front of La Bonita Supermarket at Eastern Avenue and Desert Inn Road remains boarded up on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and hope to reopen as soon as possible to continue serving our community,” the statement said.

Kimco vice president of marketing Jennifer Maisch told 8 News Now last week, “Kimco Realty acquired the property last year in August 2021 and we recognize the need for a grocer or strong anchor in this location. We are committed to bringing in the operator who will best serve the customers in this area.”