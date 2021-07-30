‘No person is an island’: Expert encourages those struggling to ask for help as CDC eviction moratorium ends

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the CDC Eviction Moratorium comes to an end Sunday, 8 News Now spoke to a local expert who shared advice for anyone struggling.

For Las Vegan Eugene Pena, the last year has been tough.

“Bills came up, things started coming up,” Pena told 8 News Now Friday. “And it was just one of those things where things started to snowball.”

Pena was laid off last March, and though he’s since found another job, he described the stress his family felt when they could no longer make their mortgage payments.

“There was a lot of uncertainty,” Pena said. ‘We didn’t know what tomorrow was going to bring; we didn’t know what the next few months were going to bring.”

Pena was able to keep his home, and is back on the right track now, but he knows many others who fear for the future as the moratorium expires.

“There are options that can help with it,” PIF Lending Managing Broker Andrew Leavitt told 8 News Now. “There are ways to get out of it.”

Leavitt encouraged anyone struggling to make payments to first reach out to their landlord or lender.

“If you are renting from someone,” Leavitt advised. “There is a good chance you have another person on the other side of that transaction; just talk to them.”

There’s also rental assistance available. Under AB 486, which Governor Steve Sisolak addressed this week, any renter can put a hold on eviction if they have proof they’ve applied for help.

“As long as you are trying and making the attempt to make the payment in whatever means possible,” Leavitt explained. “Governor Sisolak did sign a provision that you cannot get evicted.”

Pena said no matter the situation someone is facing, chances are others have been in the same spot before, so there’s no shame in asking for help.

“No person is an island,” Pena concluded. “There are resources.”

Leavitt said homeowners have options to extend a forbearance or pause on payments if they are still without a job. There are also applications for loan modifications.

Landlords can also apply for help through resources provided with AB 486, or apply for low-interest small business loans.

Renters can apply for help through Home Means Nevada or CHAP.

Homeowners looking for assistance can visit the Clark County CARES Housing Assistance Program.

Landlords who are having a hard time keeping up with a loss of rent can find assistance HERE.