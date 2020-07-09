No pardons issued yet for low-level marijuana convictions

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Three weeks after Nevada announced the state would unconditionally pardon people who were convicted of possessing a small amount of pot, no pardons have been issued.

Denise Davis, the executive secretary of the State Board of Pardons Commissions, said Wednesday that the forms people can submit to apply for a pardon were only posted online on Tuesday. Officials estimated that thousands would be eligible but Davis said only a handful of applications have come in so far and none were eligible.

To receive the pardon, people must fill out an application and submit a copy of their conviction or criminal history.