LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Israel-Hamas war tensions seem to be at an all-time high as there is no end in sight to the conflict. Around the United States, there have been hateful messages and acts related to the war displayed, including here in the Las Vegas valley.

On Wednesday morning Southern Nevada found itself on the receiving end of the anti-Semitic messages. Those living in the vicinity of Fort Apache Road and Charleston Boulevard woke up to malicious graffiti messages.

“This isn’t OK this isn’t alright,” David Meneth, a resident living nearby said.

Several parts of the area had anti-semitic messages on the walls facing roads.

“We are shocked and devastated to see the situation in Israel and now we see this on our wall,” Morin Morim said.

Behind the walls in this area tucked away near Summerlin is the home to the majority of the Jewish population living in Las Vegas.

“We can’t sit back and relax and look at 1939 happening again,” Morim said.

Anti-Semitic graffiti seen near Fort Apache Road and Charleston Boulevard following Israel-Hamas war tensions (KLAS)

As anger, frustration, and bloodshed continue between Palestine and Israel, tensions are evident in Las Vegas.

“No one wants hate, and we stand up for Israel and we stand up for the Palestinian people and we all together have to fight the terrorist group called Hamas,” Morim said.

However, the messages of hatred towards the Jewish community were clear. The graffiti read “Death 2 Jews, Free Gaza”. Another one read “Jews are causing WW3.”

Anti-Semitic graffiti seen near Fort Apache Road and Charleston Boulevard following Israel-Hamas war tensions (KLAS)

“As a leader, I am going to make sure that it ends,” Councilwoman Victoria Seaman said.

Councilwoman Seaman said since this area is her ward, she is standing by the residents.

“Tears to see such hate in 2023, tears to see what is happening we are moving backward not forward,” she said. “We don’t tolerate hate and we don’t tolerate antisemitism.”

As word of the hate messages spread, foot traffic in the area grew. Several Metro police officers were there to control traffic.

However, there was a sigh of relief when the messages were washed off.

Metro police told 8 News Now the Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Center is now investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 702-828-7777.