No one hurt after house fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) —Fire crews spent the night Thursday fighting a house fire in the 5700 block of East Cheyenne Boulevard. When they got to the scene, crews found a single-story home with heavy fire coming out of several windows and doors.

Officials say they went on the defensive soon after arrival, fighting gusty winds and trying to keep the fire from reaching nearby vehicles and buildings. Firefighters were able to knock the majority of the fire down in about 20 minutes.

They were then able to enter the home and put out the remaining fire. From there, they searched the home and found no one that had been trapped. No one was hurt in the fire.

More than 40 personnel responded to the fire in total. The cause is still under investigation and there is no estimate yet of how much damage was caused.