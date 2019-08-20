“No one deserves to die this way:” Cousin of ‘road rage’ victim speaks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The cousin of the man killed in a road rage shooting on Aug. 5 is speaking out. On Monday, the Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 58-year-old Jeffrey Kay Boyajian from Lake Elsinore, California.

“He was on the way to see his mother; to celebrate his 59th birthday,” said Lucy Bossbaly, the victim’s cousin.

Bossbaly says Boyajian grew up in Las Vegas but had recently moved to California.

Metro Police said Jeffrey Boyajian was killed in a suspected road rage on I-15 on Aug. 5.

“It’s really a shame. No one deserves to die that way,” she said. “Not anyone.”

The shooting happened on Aug. 5 around 7:30 p.m. on I-15 northbound between Silverado Ranch and Blue Diamond Road.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the suspect who was in an older model van was driving behind Boyajian but pulled up next to him and fired several shots. Police said the suspect was last seen driving northbound on I-15.

Boyajian was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His passenger was not injured.

The van is “a very distinctive make with a specific window pattern and spare tire cover,” Metro posted on Facebook.

“Everybody’s in shock, and we want these people caught,” Bossbaly said. “There’s no leads. No one has come forward. I don’t understand how no one has seen anything. I believe in my heart that somebody saw something, but people are afraid to come forward.”

Police are seeking any dash cam video of vehicles traveling northbound on I-15 between Silverado Ranch and Blue Diamond from 7:30 p.m. and 7:40 p.m.