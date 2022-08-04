LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The government body that oversees the Las Vegas valley’s fresh water supply is raising attention that stricter water conservation measures might be coming in the near future. The Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA) appears to be stepping up efforts to spread the message that mandated federal water cuts could affect more users soon.

In a recent social media push, the SNWA posted a flyer already arriving in the area’s mailboxes. The message in it includes additional reductions such as “a ban on new man-made lakes and fountains (including the Strip).”

(Image: Southern Nevada Water Authority)

According to Bronson Mack with the Las Vegas Valley Water District (LVVWD), the changes to water features are currently under consideration by the LVVWD, but if agreed upon could go into effect in October. Henderson, North Las Vegas, and Clark County water districts would each need to vote separately on any changes.

Mack said the changes would only affect new construction and would not affect any water feature proposals that would be indoors. For residents within the LVVWD, the changes would only affect anyone looking to install an outdoor water feature larger than 10 square feet.

In mid-July, the SNWA voted to limit the construction size of new swimming pools to 600 square feet. This limit goes into effect on Sept. 1 and is expected to save 3.2 million gallons of water every year, according to the SNWA.

In the flyer, SNWA writes, “Local water agencies also will be considering water rate actions in response to unprecedented conditions – including targeting our largest water users.”

Mack told 8 News Now that the LVVWD is evaluating water rate billing structures and considering adding an excessive use charge for the district’s top water users. If approved, these changes could be in place as early as Jan. 2023.

Currently, Southern Nevada receives about 90% of its water from the Colorado River, including the Lake Mead reservoir. The other 10% comes from groundwater.

Some of the Strip’s major resorts such as Bellagio and Wynn use groundwater pumped from owned wells, therefore not falling under the control of the SNWA or LVVWD.

Lake Mead is currently about 27% full. According to the Bureau of Reclamation, the current water level as of midday Thursday is 1,040.88 feet above sea level or 188.12 feet below the full pool water level.

The reservoir saw about three inches of additional water come in during the last week’s monsoonal storms.