No more tickets available for Clark County’s free drive-in movie night at Desert Breeze parking lot

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — No more tickets are left for a drive-in movie night at Desert Breeze Community Center parking lot.

According to Clark County, which is hosting the night, they have filled all available spaces to the Food Truck Frenzy Drive-in Movie Night screening of “The Lion King” on Friday.

Tickets to the event were very popular and gone in one day.

“We are very happy to be able to continue to provide events that can creatively meet social distancing guidelines,” said Parks and Recreation Director Daniel Hernandez, “to fill to capacity so fast shows that the services we provide are important to the community!”

The drive-in movie will be screened at 7:45 p.m and doors open at 5 p.m.

Parking spots are limited to online reserved tickets from 5 to 7 p.m. After 7 p.m., non-reserved ticket holders will be allowed to park based on availability and on a first-come first-served basis, the county stated in a news release.

Three food trucks will be available on site from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with social distancing guidelines enforced:

El Queso (Mexican),

Love Me Food (Corn Dogs) and

Kona Ice

The movie screening is part of Clark County’s “Food Truck Frenzy” weekly event, where local community centers host a variety of food trucks during lunch throughout the week.

The event is sponsored by Clark County Parks and Recreation, Food Truck Frenzy LV, True Vision Cinema and Findlay Chevrolet.