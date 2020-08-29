‘No Mask Nevada’ rally held at Sunset Park; counter-protester arrested after allegedly throwing punch

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dozens of people gathered at the corner of Eastern & Sunset Saturday morning to protest Governor Sisolak’s mask mandate. The “No Mask Nevada PAC” hosted the event.

This was the group’s seventh protest against the mask mandate.

A counter-protester was arrested at the gathering. According to a statement from the No Mask Nevada PAC, an agitator showed up wearing a “pro-communist” shirt and swung at one on the rally-goers.

Metro Police took the man into custody. The suspect was not identified.

The organization is also upset over an ordinance recently passed by the Clark County Commission, where anyone carrying or waving an American flag on a pole or stick that is ‘too big’ for the commission is doing so illegally. Co-founder Ian Bayne claims the Clark County Commission is doing this to constructively ban the American flag and to minimize patriotism in a way to advance a political agenda.