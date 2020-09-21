‘No Mask Nevada’ protest near Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A group of Nevadans against wearing masks is continuing to protest. This time, they’re doing it outside of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Las Vegas home.

Organizers are expecting over 1,000 people in total. Police are ready to act if things get out of hand.

Currently, you are required to wear a mask in Nevada if you are in a public place, due to COVID-19. This has been the rule for about three months now since the Governor signed the emergency directive in late June.

More protesters are showing up. And a few @LVMPD squad cars have arrived as well. We are live soon on @8NewsNow – join us on 📺! #8NN #LasVegas #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/PikMLCU9SK — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) September 21, 2020

Tonight’s protest is the eighth local gathering of the “No Mask Nevada” political action committee. Since the beginning, the group has said forcing them to wear masks is infringing on their rights, and it’s unconstitutional.

They say the Governor is “trying to destroy the global symbol of American prosperity.”

But health experts agree wearing a mask is one of the best ways to protect yourself and others from contracting COVID-19.

The protesters plan to make their voices heard until 6 p.m.