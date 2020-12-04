No large gathering permits approved for New Year’s Eve on Fremont Street

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With COVID-19 hospitalizations reaching record highs daily in Southern Nevada, one of the biggest parties in the country is now in jeopardy of not happening at all.

8 News Now reached out to Fremont Street Experience Thursday evening regarding the New Year’s Eve celebration, and officials responded with the following statement:

“We submitted our plans for a New Year’s Eve event over a month ago prior to the current surge in COVID-19 cases. It is our understanding that currently no permits for large gatherings have been approved by the state. Fremont Street Experience is unique in that we are a public street and we will evaluate all our options regarding New Year’s Eve with our top priority being the health and safety of our guests, partners and employees.” Fremont Street Experience

This is a developing story.