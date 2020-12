LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue and the North Las Vegas Fire Department battled a fire at a salvage yard overnight.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. Sunday near Losee and Lake Mead, close to the I-15.

Video of salvage yard fire being handled by @NLVFireDept with assistance from @LasVegasFD . No injuries reported. (video used with permission from Khrystal Bianca). pic.twitter.com/VDSoI9x2xX — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) December 13, 2020

Fire officials say no injuries were reported. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.