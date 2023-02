Fire broke out at the Miracle Mile Shops parking garage Sunday. (Photo and video by James Tracey)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Fire Department is investigating a four-vehicle fire that broke out Sunday in the Miracle Mile Shops parking garage on the Las Vegas Strip.

Assistant Fire Chief Scott Carnahan said firefighters were called at about 12:50 p.m. to the fourth floor of the garage after four parked vehicles caught fire.

Five engines, one truck, one rescue vehicle and a battalion chief responded, he said.

No injuries were reported.