No injuries reported in fire at storage unit near Carey, Nellis

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — No injuries were reported Sunday morning following a fire at a storage unit near Carey Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

Fire dispatch received reports of smoke coming from a storage unit at 2525 N. Lamont Street around 11:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, the Clark County Fire Department battalion chief upgraded the call to a “high” level response. Units were added, and then the chief called for a second alarm.

Crews fought the fire throughout several interior hallways and units, CCFD stated in a news release.

Three trucks, seven engines, three rescues, two battalion chiefs, and two air resource units with 50 personnel from Clark County Fire, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue and North Las Vegas Fire Departments responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage estimates are not yet available, according to CCFD.