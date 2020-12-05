No injuries reported in accidental garage fire at northwest valley home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people escaped their home without injuries after a fire broke out inside their garage early Saturday morning, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue says.

Dispatchers received 9-1-1 calls at 4:25 a.m. Saturday from the occupants of a house, located near Alta Drive and Cimarron Road, that was on fire.

When firefighters arrived, smoke was showing from the garage of a two-story, wood-frame house and all the occupants were outside.

It took firefighters less than 10 minutes to control fire, and they were able to confine it to the garage. The estimated damage is approximately $25,000.

The fire was started accidentally, according to LVFR. The residents of the home told firefighters they believe a candle left burning in the garage was the cause.