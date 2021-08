NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — No people were hurt following a house fire in North Las Vegas.

It happened in the 2200 block of Bassler Street, near Carey Avenue, just after 5 p.m.

Officials say the fire started in the garage and also spread to the backyard.

Six dogs were found dead inside the home. Three people were home at the time of the fire, but they all made it out safely.

Damage is estimated at $250,000.

