LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — No injuries were reported after a shed fire spread to a house in the central valley early Saturday morning.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to the fire at 4:45 a.m. at a house located near Arville Street and Sahara Avenue.

Officials say the fire started in a shed in the backyard and then spread to the home.

Courtesy: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue

No other details were released.