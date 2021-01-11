No injuries reported after apartment fire in southeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — No injuries were reported in a fire that occurred at a southeast valley apartment complex on Monday. The Clark County Fire Department (CCFD) responded to The Quinn near Mountain Vista Street and Russell Road around 8:26 p.m.

There were reports of smoke and flames coming from an apartment. When crews arrived at a two-story apartment building, they did not see signs of the aforementioned. The department says witnesses pointed crews to the rear of Building 14.

When crews entered, they observed heat and fire in a first-floor apartment and quickly extinguished it. The department says the fire did not reach other units.

Four engines, one truck, two rescue companies and two battalion chiefs responded to the incident.

According to CCFD, the cause and origin of the fire is under investigation, and damages have yet to be determined.