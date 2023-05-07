LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A North Las Vegas man is happy his family is safe after a car smashed into his home early Sunday morning.

“A driver ran through the garage door … A Mercedes. My wife and daughter were inside of the house,” said homeowner Erik Garcia, 41, on Sunday, looking at the front of his home after the vehicle was extracted.

Garcia was at work with Fed Ex at the time of the crash, about 6:40 a.m., according to police. He said neither his wife, 35, nor daughter, 9, both sleeping at the time, was injured.

“The living room is right there,” Garcia said. “It hit the garage and went through. Pretty bad damage. A contractor says three to six months for it to be fixed.

“Everybody is OK. That’s the only thing that matters.”

Police said the driver bolted from the scene. Garcia said the driver left the car engine running, and smoke poured into the living area. As of about 1 p.m. Sunday, police did not have any other information on the driver.

Garcia says his street, Rancho Del Norte Drive, goes from two lanes to one lane near his residence, and drivers have a hard time navigating the winding road.

“It’s very tight turns, so if you’re going really fast or don’t know the street, it’s really difficult to kind of gauge sometimes. Especially when it’s dark. There’s no lights on one side of the street.”

Garcia, who has lived at the home for eight years, said he’s had three parked cars hit by vehicles and would like to see the city install maybe a speed bump.