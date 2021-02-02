No groundhogs here: we have our OWN Spring Prognosticator: Mojave Max!

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – With all due respect to the groundhog back east, southern Nevada has had its own Spring prognosticator for more than 20 years: the desert tortoise Mojave Max!

Our own Nate Tannenbaum has been part of the Mojave Max Education Program from the beginning, talking with other experts to tens of thousands of school kids about the desert we all share and how weather plays an important role in the lives of tortoises.

Max and all his tortoise friends bunk down for the winter and don’t get up until spring-like weather is here to stay. Elementary school students are encouraged to learn more about tortoises to make their best educated guess as to the exact date and time Max emerges from his burrow at the Springs Preserve.

Max even has his own website, which you can visit by clicking here.

The program is a partnership between Clark County and Get Outdoors Nevada.