LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police said there is no evidence to suggest that the second set of remains found at Lake Mead died as a result of foul play.

The skeletal remains were discovered by two sisters paddleboarding in Callville Bay on Saturday, May 7. The bones were in a sandy area.

Initially, Lindsey and Lynette Melvin thought they had found the bones of a bighorn sheep until they discovered a jaw bone.

Skeletal remains were discovered by two sisters at Lake Mead on May 7, 2022. (Credit: Lindsey Melvin)

“For the longest time I was in disbelief like I did not think that we actually found human remains,” Lynette Melvin said.

As the 8 News Now I-Team first reported Saturday, police do not suspect foul play.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will be attempting to identify the remains. Metro police said they “will investigate if it is determined to be a homicide or a suspicious death.”

The National Park Service is also investigating the incident.

A week earlier, on Sunday, May 1, a barrel containing the remains of a man was discovered on the shore of Lake Mead near Hemmenway Harbor. It was determined the man had been shot and the murder likely happened in the late 1970s or early 1980s based on the man’s clothing and personal items.

The coroner’s office is also working to identify those remains.