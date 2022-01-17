No entry fee at Lake Mead on Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are no entrance fees at Lake Mead National Recreation Area today to honor the birthday of the Martin Luther King Jr.

It’s the first of five free days this year at national parks:

April 16 — first day of National Park Week

— first day of National Park Week Aug. 4 — anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act

— anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act Sept. 24 — National Public Lands Day

— National Public Lands Day Nov. 11 — Veterans Day

The National Park Service marks the holiday as “MLK Day of Service,” calling the holiday “a defining moment in volunteerism.”

Lake Mead’s low water levels have caused boat ramp closures. Boulder Harbor and Temple Bar ramps are currently closed, and restrictions are in place at other boat launch facilities. For more details, check the National Park Service’s website.

The entrance fee waiver does not cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation or special tours.