No End in Sight: Las Vegan stuck at sea on cruise liner

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The coronavirus has left tens of thousands of cruise ship workers stranded at sea. Among them is a Las Vegas entertainer anxiously waiting for the Centers for Disease Control to lift sailing restrictions.

Ryan Driscoll is on a ship, with other crew members, anchored in Barbados.

He says they keep getting bad news from Seabourn Cruise Lines, a luxury cruise liner based out of Seattle, Washington, and part of the Carnival company.

“This has gotten a little bit ridiculous now how long we’ve been here and the fact that we can not return to our homes even though we’re healthy,” Driscoll said.

The CDC first issued a no-sail order for cruise ships in mid-March and that’s when passengers left the ship. Then the order was extended until July 24.

Driscoll estimates around 120 crew members are still stranded and the only way back to the United States is on a commercial flight. However, all the flights out of Barbados are cancelled for at least the next month.

He has this message for government leaders.

“Mr. President if you see this, CDC, state department, Mike Pompeo, Mike Pence, if you see this please help us get home. Please work with the CDC to try and lift these restrictions. At least for crew members that are on ships without COVID-19, that are healthy, that have been here for more than 50 days on a ship,” he said.

Driscoll boarded the ship in the fall as a vocalist entertainer. He says crew were just recently allowed to leave their rooms to use the gym and pool areas.

In a written statement, the cruise liner said it’s committed to getting the crew members safely home. Carnival has disembarked 20,000 crew members in the last month.