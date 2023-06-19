LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sweet, sweet victory is what the Stanley Cup symbolizes to Las Vegas but there is another cup that is actually sweet because it’s made of chocolate.

A Wynn Las Vegas chocolatier and pastry chef combined their skills to make a replica of the coveted Stanely Cup after the Vegas Golden Knights hoisted the trophy last week after winning the championship.

Chocolatier Jonathan Whitney and pastry chef Jose Virgen celebrate the Vegas Golden Knights by making a chocolate Stanley Cup. (Credit: Twitter/@WynnLasVegas)

According to a post on Wynn resort’s Twitter feed, Jonathan Whitney and Jose Virgen crafted 58 pounds of Felchlin Swiss chocolate into a life-like Stanley Cup and finished it with silver luster dust.

Take a look at the details of this chocolate replica of the 2023 Stanley Cup. (Credit: Twitter/@WynnLasVegas)

This was no small feat. It went from sketches to planning and then creating. It took 80 hours to complete.