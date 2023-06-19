LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sweet, sweet victory is what the Stanley Cup symbolizes to Las Vegas but there is another cup that is actually sweet because it’s made of chocolate.
A Wynn Las Vegas chocolatier and pastry chef combined their skills to make a replica of the coveted Stanely Cup after the Vegas Golden Knights hoisted the trophy last week after winning the championship.
According to a post on Wynn resort’s Twitter feed, Jonathan Whitney and Jose Virgen crafted 58 pounds of Felchlin Swiss chocolate into a life-like Stanley Cup and finished it with silver luster dust.
This was no small feat. It went from sketches to planning and then creating. It took 80 hours to complete.