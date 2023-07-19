LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An announcement has not been made yet on which specific Clark County schools will get metal detectors for the start of the school year.

It comes on the heels of the Clark County School District Police Department seizing more than a hundred guns over the past two years.

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara told 8 News Now he’s in the “process” of introducing metal detectors in schools.

“We’ve been testing. We’ll be doing a [request for proposal] on weapons detection, we’ll wait and see what happens,” Jara said on Tuesday. “Once we get our results, we just don’t jump on things. We’ve got to research and do our jobs.”

Jara declined to tell 8 News Now which schools will be part of the pilot program for metal detectors.

At a school safety press conference in May, Jara addressed the high number of gun seizures.

“Unacceptable numbers for me as an educator and as a father,” Jara said on May 10 in front of CCSD’s administrative building.

Data 8 News Now obtained shows CCSDPD confiscated 60 guns during the 2021/2022 school year. At least five were loaded. Our original story on guns in schools: Clark County School District Police seize 60 guns during the 2021-2022 year

More mecently, CCSDPD seized 49 guns in the 2022/2023 school year, and 10 were loaded.

In an incident 8 News Now discovered through a public records request, a parent brought a gun to Robert O. Gibson Leadership Academy after her son was in a fight.

According to the report, Victoria Miller-Smith went inside the middle school with a gun. However, there are conflicting statements from witnesses if she had it on her hip, in a holster or holding the gun in her hand.

The gun incident happened in October of 2021, and Smith told investigators, “she didn’t know she wasn’t allowed to do that” when confronted about bringing a weapon on campus.

School staff told investigators they found “an angry parent and her adult daughter with a student,” according to the incident report.

Investigators say witnesses saw that Smith was holding “a gun in her hand in the downward position,” but another witness said otherwise.

The incident report goes on to state that staff heard the student tell his mother that “the student that hurt him needed to die.”

According to investigators, Smith exclaimed that “she was going to get the student that harmed her child.”

Smith later pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed firearm and was sentenced in July of 2022 in Clark County District Court to serve a minimum of 18 months of probation.