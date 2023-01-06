The no-cost community market at Garside Jr. High was created by The Just One Project. (Henry Takai / 8NewsNow)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “The Just One Project” is helping to tackle food insecurity by distributing groceries through a mobile food pantry.

Now, a no-cost community market is making its debut at a school — Garside Junior High — where goods will be distributed to students and their families. The school is on Torrey Pines Drive, just north of Alta Drive.

Brook Neubauer, CEO and founder of the nonprofit organization, said it is currently serving more than 20,000 people each month with groceries. She describes the new market as a “mini-bodega” like you might see on the corner of a large metropolitan city.

The market will also offer nutritional advice and will even carry some school supplies, organizers said.

“We are so excited we are kicking off our second no-cost community market location here at Garside Middle School,” she said. “The hours of our no-cost community market are school hours. Anybody and their families can come in here during school hours, and they can make an appointment, it’s so easy to come here and shop.”

The market is staffed by volunteers.

“We want to make sure children and their families have access to appropriate fresh items,” Neubauer said. “Wrap-around services are important to us.”

The first location opened by The Just One Project is near Bonanza Road at Rancho Drive. The address is 711 North Rancho Drive, Suite 100.

“We want to help our clients hit their goals,” Neubauer said. “We want them to be thriving. We want them to be able to shop at the grocery store of their choice in the future.”

For more information about The Just One Project, call 702-462-2253 or email at info@thejustoneproject.org. Find the website at https://thejustoneproject.org/home.