CCSD Superintendent Jara to consider “step back” on dean decision; says other option is to eliminate student programs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After a lengthy Board of Trustees meeting Thursday night, there is still no concrete decision as to whether Clark County School District deans will lose their positions.

A @ClarkCountySch dean stands up and emotionally speaks about her experience since she found out that her position could be eliminated. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/vUimxMwds5 — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) July 12, 2019

Discussions lasted for about four hours as teachers, principals, students, teachers, and deans stood up to share their stances on the original move Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara made back in June during a closed meeting.

Still a packed house 3 hours after discussions started over the elimination of 170 dean positions across @ClarkCountySch. Trustees are still discussing options and possible legal ramifications before an eventual vote. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/6lQDXUCyKq — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) July 12, 2019

The portion of the meeting ended with Dr. Jara agreeing to “take a step back” and discuss other ways to save $17 million in the 2020 budget that doesn’t involve cutting dean positions.

“We had hoped to end the evening with a final determination so that the progress toward balancing the budget can continue, but I am absolutely open to continuing the discussion to find a pathway that is comfortable for all parties,” said Jara. “We are committed to working with the Board, union leadership and the community to find a viable solution that will lead us to compliance with the State. I do not think anyone wants to eliminate the great programs and resources our students have come to enjoy, but we have a mandate that we cannot ignore to have a balanced budget. Unfortunately, many of the options still on the table will cause tremendous harm to our students, but we are working very hard to reach a common ground.”