No bail set for man accused of murder, dismemberment, more details revealed in court

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of killing and dismembering an acquaintance made his first court appearance on the murder charge Tuesday morning and more details surrounding the killing came out in court.

Eric Holland, 57, appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court surrounded by three officers.

Murder suspect Eric Holland appears in Las Vegas Justice Court on Dec. 28, 2021. (KLAS-TV)

Holland was arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan police after he fled from a traffic stop on Dec. 23. As the I-Team first reported, police said they discovered human remains in coolers in one of the stolen trucks he had been driving after they arrested him.

During the court appearance, the prosecution argued against setting bail for Holland stating he has an extensive criminal history dating back to 1970. The prosecutor also said the evidence against Holland includes photos of him with a saw in a shopping cart at Home Depot and receipts showing the purchase of trash bags and ties. All were items believed to be used in the dismemberment of the victim who has been identified as 65-year-old Richard Miller.

Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia said she would wait until she consulted with police about the evidence before considering bail.

A bail hearing for Holland is set for Jan. 2, 2022 and a preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 28, 2022.

Holland did appear in a Las Vegas courtroom Monday on previous charges against him including identity fraud, embezzlement, and forgery.

Holland is being held at the Clark County Detention Center.