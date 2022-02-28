LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A judge did not set bail Monday morning for the man accused of killing 4-year-old Mason Dominguez and hiding the child’s body in a freezer for several weeks.

Court appearance for murder suspect Brandon Toseland on Feb. 28, 2022. (KLAS-TV)

Brandon Toseland, 35, appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court. He face charges of open murder and kidnapping after the boy’s remains were found on Feb. 22 in a northeast Las Vegas valley home where Toseland was living with the child’s mother.

The judge said bail will be discussed at the preliminary hearing.

The investigation started when Mason’s sister went to school with a note saying she and her mother were being held against their will.

Police later rescued them and found Mason’s remains. Police also found a freshly dug hole in the backyard, believed to be a potential grave.

Family members of Mason Dominguez were in the courtroom. (KLAS-TV)

Family members of the young boy and his natural father, who is deceased, were in the courtroom for Toseland’s appearance. Toseland is being represented by Clark County public defender Scott Coffee.

His next court date is set for April 7.