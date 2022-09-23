LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There will be no bail for a Las Vegas man facing charges including felony DUI and reckless driving for a deadly crash on Thursday.

Prentiss Bates, 50, had his initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court on Friday morning for charges resulting from a crash that claimed the life of a 40-year-old man who has been identified by the Clark County Coroner as Demarr Desean Sims of Las Vegas.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Bates hit a median on Rancho Drive and crossed the centerline before crashing into a Chevrolet killing the driver. The Chevrolet was parked in the far-right lane in a coned-off construction zone facing southbound on Rancho near Red Coach Avenue when it was hit.

Prentiss Bates, 50, pleaded guilty to a charge of driving under the influence of a controlled substance resulting in death in 2013, records showed. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Bates pleaded guilty in 2013 to driving under the influence of a controlled substance resulting in death, according to records obtained by the 8 News Now Investigators. A motorcyclist was killed in that crash and Bates was sentenced to prison.

Bates was also arrested in June 2022 for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Prentiss is scheduled to be back in court on Sept. 26.