No bail for driver accused of killing 5 bicyclists

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jordan Barson, the man accused of hitting and killing five bicyclists last month, will not get bail.

Barson, 45, made his first court appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court Monday morning following two previous court appearances that were delayed due to Barson being in quarantine after he was transferred from Arizona to Nevada.

Barson is facing 14 felony charges for a DUI crash that killed five bicyclists on Dec. 10. The bicyclists were part of a group that was riding from Las Vegas to Nipton. The crash happened on U.S. 95 south of Boulder City. According to Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson, methamphetamine was found in Barson’s system.

Judge Suzan Baucum said Barson admitted to being nine times over the legal limit and is a danger to the community and a flight risk. She said there was no amount of money that would guarantee the safety of the community.

Baucum said that if Barson is found guilty he could face a maximum of 100 years in prison.