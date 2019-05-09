No bail for driver accused in hit-and-run with motorcycle officer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A driver accused of intentionally hitting a motorcyle police officer with an SUV will remain in jail with no bail.

William Vinson, 22, made his initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court Thursday afternoon. No bail was set. The judge said he will remain in custody due to a prior case.

Vinson is facing charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, battery by strangulation to commit sexual assualt and grand larceny.

According to Metro Police, On Wednesday morning, Vinson backed his vehicle into a motorcyle police officer who pulled him over on a traffic stop. Vinson then left the scene. He was arrested later that day.