NLVPD working to identify suspect in string of armed robberies

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a series of armed robberies. In February, a business in the 2000 block of Ann Street was targeted.

Police released the following suspect description:

White male

5’10”, weighing 180 pounds

They say he was driving a dark gray 2018-2020 Honda Accord. Of note, the vehicle had paint damage on the front passenger side.

Courtesy: NLVPD/Twitter

Police ask members of the public not to approach the suspect. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information about these incidents, call North Las Vegas Police at (702) 633-9111. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or on their website.