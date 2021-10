LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The North Las Vegas Police Department welcomes a new officer on patrol on Wednesday.

Ciro is a 2 and half-year-old Belgian Malinois from the Netherlands. He and his handler, Officer Joshua Odoms, recently completed a six-week dual-purpose patrol narcotics detection certification course in California.

Officer Odoms and K-9 Ciro bring a valuable set of skills to the NLVPD, helping their fellow offices serve the community and keep North Las Vegas safe.